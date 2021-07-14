Hazardous Weather Outlook PHOTO 
Hazardous Weather Outlook
National Weather Service State College PA
500 AM EDT Wed Jul 14 2021

Tioga-Northern Lycoming-Sullivan-Southern Lycoming-Union-Snyder-
Montour-Northumberland-Columbia-Perry-Dauphin-Schuylkill-Lebanon-
Cumberland-Adams-York-Lancaster-
This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for central Pennsylvania.

.DAY ONE...Today and tonight.

Scattered thunderstorms will develop over the area this afternoon,
possibly producing damaging wind gusts in a few locations.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Thursday through Tuesday.

The probability for widespread hazardous weather is low.

.SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT...

Spotter activation is not expected at this time.

