Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service State College PA 500 AM EDT Wed Jul 14 2021 Tioga-Northern Lycoming-Sullivan-Southern Lycoming-Union-Snyder- Montour-Northumberland-Columbia-Perry-Dauphin-Schuylkill-Lebanon- Cumberland-Adams-York-Lancaster- 500 AM EDT Wed Jul 14 2021 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for central Pennsylvania. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Scattered thunderstorms will develop over the area this afternoon, possibly producing damaging wind gusts in a few locations. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Thursday through Tuesday. The probability for widespread hazardous weather is low. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation is not expected at this time.

