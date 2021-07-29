Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service State College PA 450 AM EDT Thu Jul 29 2021 Elk-Cameron-Northern Clinton-Northern Lycoming-Sullivan- Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming-Montour-Columbia- 450 AM EDT Thu Jul 29 2021 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for central Pennsylvania. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Severe thunderstorms with a damaging wind threat are possible between 12 and 8 PM. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible and may produce isolated flooding. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Friday through Wednesday. No hazardous weather is expected at this time. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotters are encouraged to report significant hazardous weather.

