Hazardous Weather Outlook PHOTO 
Hazardous Weather Outlook
National Weather Service State College PA
450 AM EDT Thu Jul 29 2021

Elk-Cameron-Northern Clinton-Northern Lycoming-Sullivan-
Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming-Montour-Columbia-
450 AM EDT Thu Jul 29 2021

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for central Pennsylvania.

.DAY ONE...Today and tonight.

Severe thunderstorms with a damaging wind threat are possible
between 12 and 8 PM. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible and may
produce isolated flooding.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Friday through Wednesday.

No hazardous weather is expected at this time.

.SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT...

Spotters are encouraged to report significant hazardous weather.

