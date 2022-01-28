Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service State College PA 520 AM EST Fri Jan 28 2022 Southern Centre-Blair-Huntingdon-Mifflin-Juniata-Bedford-Fulton- Franklin-Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming-Union-Snyder-Montour- Northumberland-Columbia-Perry-Dauphin-Schuylkill-Cumberland-Adams- 520 AM EST Fri Jan 28 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for central Pennsylvania. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Light snow today will accumulate anywhere from one half of an inch in the deeper valleys upward to 2 inches on the ridge tops. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Saturday through Thursday. Wind chills between 0 and 10 below zero are forecast Friday night into Saturday morning and Saturday night into Sunday morning. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation is not expected at this time.
Hazardous weather outlook
NCPA Staff
This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.
