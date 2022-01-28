Hazardous weather outlook to begin in central Pennsylvania this afternoon PHOTO 
This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for central Pennsylvania.

.DAY ONE...Today and tonight.

Light snow today will accumulate anywhere from one half of
an inch in the deeper valleys upward to 2 inches on the
ridge tops.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Saturday through Thursday.

Wind chills between 0 and 10 below zero are forecast Friday night
into Saturday morning and Saturday night into Sunday morning.

.SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT...

Spotter activation is not expected at this time.

