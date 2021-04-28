Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service State College PA 511 AM EDT Wed Apr 28 2021 PAZ017>019-024>027-045-046-049-290915- Clearfield-Northern Centre-Southern Centre-Cambria-Blair-Huntingdon- Mifflin-Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming-Union- 511 AM EDT Wed Apr 28 2021 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for central Pennsylvania. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Severe thunderstorms with damaging winds 60 mph or greater and large hail exceeding 1 inch in diameter are possible later this afternoon into early evening. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Thursday through Tuesday. An isolated strong to marginally severe thunderstorm is possible Thursday afternoon or early evening. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotters are encouraged to report significant hazardous weather.
