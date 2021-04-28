NWS - HAZARDOUS WEATHER OUTLOOK - Jan 2020.jpg 
Hazardous Weather Outlook
National Weather Service State College PA
511 AM EDT Wed Apr 28 2021

PAZ017>019-024>027-045-046-049-290915-
Clearfield-Northern Centre-Southern Centre-Cambria-Blair-Huntingdon-
Mifflin-Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming-Union-
511 AM EDT Wed Apr 28 2021

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for central Pennsylvania.

.DAY ONE...Today and tonight.

Severe thunderstorms with damaging winds 60 mph or greater and large
hail exceeding 1 inch in diameter are possible later this afternoon
into early evening.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Thursday through Tuesday.

An isolated strong to marginally severe thunderstorm is possible
Thursday afternoon or early evening.

.SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT...

Spotters are encouraged to report significant hazardous weather.

