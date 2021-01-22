Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service State College PA 453 AM EST Fri Jan 22 2021 Potter-Elk-Cameron-Northern Clinton-Clearfield-Northern Centre- Southern Centre-Blair-Huntingdon-Mifflin-Juniata-Bedford-Fulton- Franklin-Tioga-Northern Lycoming-Sullivan-Southern Clinton- Southern Lycoming-Union-Snyder-Montour-Northumberland-Columbia-Perry- Dauphin-Schuylkill-Lebanon-Cumberland-Adams-York-Lancaster- 453 AM EST Fri Jan 22 2021 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for central Pennsylvania. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A cold front will drift southeast across the region late this morning and this afternoon accompanied by a broken line of brief heavy snow showers and even a squall that could bring one half inch of snow in less than 15 minutes. Brief greatly reduced visibility and icy roads are possible in some locations. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Saturday through Thursday. Steady snow will likely spread northeast across the region Monday afternoon and continue into Tuesday as low pressure moves northeast up the Ohio River Valley.
