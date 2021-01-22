NWS - HAZARDOUS WEATHER OUTLOOK - Jan 2020.jpg 
Hazardous Weather Outlook
National Weather Service State College PA
453 AM EST Fri Jan 22 2021

Potter-Elk-Cameron-Northern Clinton-Clearfield-Northern Centre-
Southern Centre-Blair-Huntingdon-Mifflin-Juniata-Bedford-Fulton-
Franklin-Tioga-Northern Lycoming-Sullivan-Southern Clinton-
Southern Lycoming-Union-Snyder-Montour-Northumberland-Columbia-Perry-
Dauphin-Schuylkill-Lebanon-Cumberland-Adams-York-Lancaster-
453 AM EST Fri Jan 22 2021

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for central Pennsylvania.

.DAY ONE...Today and tonight.

A cold front will drift southeast across the region late this
morning and this afternoon accompanied by a broken line of brief
heavy snow showers and even a squall that could bring one half
inch of snow in less than 15 minutes. Brief greatly reduced
visibility and icy roads are possible in some locations.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Saturday through Thursday.

Steady snow will likely spread northeast across the region
Monday afternoon and continue into Tuesday as low pressure
moves northeast up the Ohio River Valley.

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.