Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service State College PA 1243 PM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020
Northern Clinton-Clearfield-Northern Centre-Southern Centre-Cambria- Blair-Huntingdon-Mifflin-Juniata-Somerset-Bedford-Tioga- Northern Lycoming-Sullivan-Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming-Union- Snyder-Montour-Northumberland-Columbia- 1243 PM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for central Pennsylvania. .DAY ONE...This afternoon and tonight. Strong to severe thunderstorms with gusty winds and hail are possible this evening. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Monday through Saturday. No hazardous weather is expected at this time.
Hazardous Weather Outlook
NCPA Staff
This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- The search is on for the Totally Ninja Raccoons!
- Search for the Totally Ninja Raccoons is underway
- Heavy police presence in Williamsport amid neo-nazi march in Brandon Park
- Suspected heroin ring busted in Williamsport: NEU
- Hazard Pay Grants Now Available for Front-Line Workers in Life-Sustaining Industries
- Neo-Nazi rally has moved from Williamsport; police still on alert
- State Police Bureau of Liquor Control enforcement continues checks, issues 44 warnings for COVID-19 compliance
- Manufacturing company purchases former Gander Outdoors
- Muncy man charged with sexual abuse allegedly photographed child in bathroom
- Juvenile charged for smearing hot dogs on victim's vehicle
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.