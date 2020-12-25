Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service State College PA 502 AM EST Fri Dec 25 2020 Northern Clinton-Northern Centre-Southern Centre-Blair-Huntingdon- Mifflin-Juniata-Bedford-Fulton-Franklin-Tioga-Northern Lycoming- Sullivan-Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming-Union-Snyder-Montour- Northumberland-Columbia-Perry-Dauphin-Schuylkill-Lebanon-Cumberland- Adams-York-Lancaster- 502 AM EST Fri Dec 25 2020 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY... This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for central Pennsylvania.
Hazardous Weather Outlook
- NCPA Staff
-
- Updated
NCPA Staff
This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.
