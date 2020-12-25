NWS - FLOOD WATCH - Jan 2020.jpg 
Hazardous Weather Outlook
National Weather Service State College PA
502 AM EST Fri Dec 25 2020

Northern Clinton-Northern Centre-Southern Centre-Blair-Huntingdon-
Mifflin-Juniata-Bedford-Fulton-Franklin-Tioga-Northern Lycoming-
Sullivan-Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming-Union-Snyder-Montour-
Northumberland-Columbia-Perry-Dauphin-Schuylkill-Lebanon-Cumberland-
Adams-York-Lancaster-
502 AM EST Fri Dec 25 2020

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for central Pennsylvania.

