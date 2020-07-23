Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service State College PA 152 PM EDT Thu Jul 23 2020 Warren-McKean-Potter-Elk-Cameron-Northern Clinton-Clearfield- Northern Centre-Southern Centre-Cambria-Blair-Huntingdon-Mifflin- Juniata-Somerset-Bedford-Fulton-Franklin-Tioga-Northern Lycoming- Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming-Union-Snyder-Montour- Northumberland-Columbia-Perry-Dauphin-Schuylkill-Lebanon-Cumberland- Adams-York-Lancaster- 152 PM EDT Thu Jul 23 2020 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for central Pennsylvania. .DAY ONE...This afternoon and tonight. Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms with gusty winds and heavy downpours are possible this afternoon. Localized flooding may occur in areas that can experience rapid runoff from heavy rainfall. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Friday through Wednesday. The probability for widespread hazardous weather is low.