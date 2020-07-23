Severe Thunderstorm Warning PHOTO 
Hazardous Weather Outlook
National Weather Service State College PA
152 PM EDT Thu Jul 23 2020

Warren-McKean-Potter-Elk-Cameron-Northern Clinton-Clearfield-
Northern Centre-Southern Centre-Cambria-Blair-Huntingdon-Mifflin-
Juniata-Somerset-Bedford-Fulton-Franklin-Tioga-Northern Lycoming-
Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming-Union-Snyder-Montour-
Northumberland-Columbia-Perry-Dauphin-Schuylkill-Lebanon-Cumberland-
Adams-York-Lancaster-
152 PM EDT Thu Jul 23 2020

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for central Pennsylvania.

.DAY ONE...This afternoon and tonight.

Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms with gusty winds and heavy
downpours are possible this afternoon. Localized flooding may occur
in areas that can experience rapid runoff from heavy rainfall.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Friday through Wednesday.

The probability for widespread hazardous weather is low.

