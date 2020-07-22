Hazardous Weather Outlook PHOTO 
Hazardous Weather Outlook
National Weather Service State College PA
632 AM EDT Wed Jul 22 2020

Potter-Elk-Cameron-Northern Clinton-Tioga-Northern Lycoming-Sullivan-
Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming-Montour-Columbia-

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for central Pennsylvania.

.DAY ONE...Today and tonight.

Scattered severe thunderstorms with damaging winds 60 mph or greater
are possible this afternoon and evening.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Thursday through Tuesday.

Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms with gusty winds are
possible Thursday afternoon.

