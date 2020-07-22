Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service State College PA 632 AM EDT Wed Jul 22 2020 Potter-Elk-Cameron-Northern Clinton-Tioga-Northern Lycoming-Sullivan- Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming-Montour-Columbia- This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for central Pennsylvania. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Scattered severe thunderstorms with damaging winds 60 mph or greater are possible this afternoon and evening. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Thursday through Tuesday. Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms with gusty winds are possible Thursday afternoon.
Hazardous Weather Outlook: July 22, 2020
