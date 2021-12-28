Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service State College PA 456 AM EST Tue Dec 28 2021 PAZ004>006-010>012-017>019-037-041-042-045-046-049>053-058-291000- Warren-McKean-Potter-Elk-Cameron-Northern Clinton-Clearfield- Northern Centre-Southern Centre-Tioga-Northern Lycoming-Sullivan- Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming-Union-Snyder-Montour- Northumberland-Columbia-Schuylkill- 456 AM EST Tue Dec 28 2021 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for central Pennsylvania. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Another round of snow, mixed with some sleet and isolated pockets of freezing rain, is expected later this afternoon through this evening. Snow accumulations look to largely remain below 2 inches near the New York border, with lesser amounts farther south. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Wednesday through Monday. The probability for widespread hazardous weather is low. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation is not expected at this time.
Hazardous weather outlook issued for Tuesday for central Pennsylvania
NCPA Staff
This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.
