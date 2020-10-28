Following a very eventful week filled with snowstorms and tropical systems, Mother Nature will have gotten her share of spooky weather out of her system by the time Saturday rolls around.

This year, several areas of high pressure will work together to keep much of the continental United States dry for those choosing to trick-or-treat on Halloween night.

Whether residents go door-to-door to collect their coveted Halloween candy haul or participate in new socially distanced "drive-thru" events, trick-or-treating may look a little different this year.

AccuWeather's Halloween night trick-or-treating outlook for the Northeast will break down whether trick-or-treaters will need a light jacket or extra layers of warm clothing.

The days leading up to Halloween will be rather soggy and dreary across much of the northeastern U.S. as a winter-like storm system and moisture from Zeta join forces.

For any locales from central New York and southern New England, south into Virginia and west into the Ohio Valley that plan on holding trick-or-treat night on Thursday or Friday, wet, chilly weather may hinder participation. Soaking rain will spread across much of the eastern U.S. in earnest beginning on Thursday. Heavy rain will target areas from the Ohio Valley to the Delmarva Peninsula region and may lead to flash flooding, especially in low-lying or poor-drainage areas.

This system will continue to move across the region on Friday. Some areas like those in the mountainous areas of central and northern Pennsylvania and southern New York may even receive some snow mixing in with rain on Friday.

However, good news is in store for those venturing outside to trick-or-treat on Saturday evening. High pressure will build across the eastern third of the country on Saturday as messy weather pushes north and east off to sea. While dry weather will keep people from reaching for the umbrella, some may need to reach for a coat to venture outside Saturday evening.

Saturday, high temperatures from northern New England to the mid-Atlantic will generally be about 5-10 degrees Fahrenheit lower than average for the last day of October. Highs in the upper 30s to the 40s will be prevalent across New England and New York, while upper 40s to the 50s will be more common from Ohio to New Jersey and south through Virginia.

Under partly to mostly clear skies, temperatures will fall several degrees by the time it is time to head out to trick-or-treat. Residents, especially those across New England and New York should consider putting on an extra layer or two under their costumes.

Stay safe, warm, and dry this year while you enjoy Halloween!