Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service State College PA 651 AM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021 Potter-Northern Clinton-Northern Centre-Southern Centre-Blair- Huntingdon-Mifflin-Juniata-Bedford-Fulton-Franklin-Tioga- Northern Lycoming-Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming-Union-Snyder- Perry-Cumberland- 651 AM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for central Pennsylvania. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Isolated thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this afternoon and evening as a cold front crosses the area. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Sunday through Friday. No hazardous weather is expected at this time. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation is not expected at this time.
Gusty winds expected as cold front moves through area
- NCPA Staff
-
- Updated
NCPA Staff
This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
MOST POPULAR
-
UPDATED: Emergency closure at Central Mountain Middle School Monday, Oct. 11
-
List of undercover vehicles and operators discovered with fentanyl inside lockbox
-
Coroner: Victim found in Central Mountain Middle School died of self-inflicted injuries
-
More than $10,000 and lottery tickets stolen, store employee charged
-
Exterminators locate two children less than a year old inside apartment alone
-
Capturing five bobcats is rare, but cameras have done it before
-
Man allegedly leads police on high-speed vehicle chase, reaches up to 126 mph on Route 220
-
Undercover detectives purchase methamphetamine from man in Wegman’s parking lot
-
Tuesday night shooting under investigation in Williamsport
-
Serious, allegedly drug-induced, vehicle crash leads to aggravated assault charges