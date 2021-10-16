Hazardous Weather Outlook PHOTO 
Hazardous Weather Outlook
National Weather Service State College PA
651 AM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

Potter-Northern Clinton-Northern Centre-Southern Centre-Blair-
Huntingdon-Mifflin-Juniata-Bedford-Fulton-Franklin-Tioga-
Northern Lycoming-Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming-Union-Snyder-
Perry-Cumberland-
This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for central Pennsylvania.

.DAY ONE...Today and tonight.

Isolated thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this afternoon and
evening as a cold front crosses the area.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Sunday through Friday.

No hazardous weather is expected at this time.

.SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT...

Spotter activation is not expected at this time.

