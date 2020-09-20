Frost Advisory

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service State College PA 1159 AM EDT Sun Sep 20 2020 Clearfield-Southern Centre-Cambria-Blair-Huntingdon-Mifflin- Juniata-Somerset-Bedford-Fulton-Franklin-Sullivan- Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming-Union-Snyder-Montour- Northumberland-Columbia-Perry-Dauphin-Cumberland-Adams-York- Including the cities of DuBois, Clearfield, State College, Johnstown, Altoona, Huntingdon, Mount Union, Lewistown, Mifflintown, Somerset, Bedford, McConnellsburg, Chambersburg, Laporte, Lock Haven, Williamsport, Lewisburg, Selinsgrove, Danville, Sunbury, Shamokin, Bloomsburg, Berwick, Newport, Harrisburg, Hershey, Carlisle, Gettysburg, and York 1159 AM EDT Sun Sep 20 2020 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures in the low to mid 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants and vegetation from the cold. Potted plants should be brought inside. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp.