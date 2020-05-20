URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service State College PA 114 PM EDT Wed May 20 2020
McKean-Potter-Elk-Cameron-Northern Clinton-Clearfield- Northern Centre-Southern Centre-Tioga-Northern Lycoming-Sullivan- Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming-Union-Snyder-Montour- Northumberland-Columbia-Schuylkill- Including the cities of Bradford, Coudersport, St. Marys, Ridgway, Emporium, Renovo, DuBois, Clearfield, Philipsburg, State College, Mansfield, Wellsboro, Trout Run, Laporte, Lock Haven, Williamsport, Lewisburg, Selinsgrove, Danville, Sunbury, Shamokin, Bloomsburg, Berwick, and Pottsville 114 PM EDT Wed May 20 2020 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures between 33 and 36 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The frost will occur mainly in valley locations. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants and vegetation from the cold. Potted plants should be brought inside. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp.
For more information from the National Weather Service visit http://weather.gov/ctp
Frost advisory in effect from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. Thursday across multiple counties
NCPA Staff
-
- Updated
NCPA Staff
This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news.
