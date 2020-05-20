Frost advisory in effect from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. Thursday across multiple counties PHOTO 
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service State College PA
114 PM EDT Wed May 20 2020

McKean-Potter-Elk-Cameron-Northern Clinton-Clearfield-
Northern Centre-Southern Centre-Tioga-Northern Lycoming-Sullivan-
Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming-Union-Snyder-Montour-
Northumberland-Columbia-Schuylkill-
Including the cities of Bradford, Coudersport, St. Marys,
Ridgway, Emporium, Renovo, DuBois, Clearfield, Philipsburg,
State College, Mansfield, Wellsboro, Trout Run, Laporte,
Lock Haven, Williamsport, Lewisburg, Selinsgrove, Danville,
Sunbury, Shamokin, Bloomsburg, Berwick, and Pottsville
114 PM EDT Wed May 20 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures between 33 and 36 will result in frost
  formation.

* WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
  left uncovered.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The frost will occur mainly in valley
  locations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants and vegetation from the
cold. Potted plants should be brought inside.

The latest forecast information can be found on the
NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege,
or on the web at weather.gov/ctp.

For more information from the National Weather Service visit
http://weather.gov/ctp

