Frost advisory in effect from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. Thursday across multiple counties PHOTO 
National Weather Service State College PA
103 PM EDT Fri Sep 18 2020

Warren-Cameron-Clearfield-Tioga-Sullivan-
Including the cities of Warren, Emporium, DuBois, Clearfield,
Mansfield, Wellsboro, and Laporte
...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures in the low to mid 30s will result in frost
  formation.

* WHERE...Warren, Cameron, Clearfield, Tioga and Sullivan
  Counties.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM EDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
  left uncovered.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants and vegetation from the
cold. Potted plants should be brought inside.

