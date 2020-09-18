National Weather Service State College PA 103 PM EDT Fri Sep 18 2020

Warren-Cameron-Clearfield-Tioga-Sullivan- Including the cities of Warren, Emporium, DuBois, Clearfield, Mansfield, Wellsboro, and Laporte 103 PM EDT Fri Sep 18 2020 ...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures in the low to mid 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Warren, Cameron, Clearfield, Tioga and Sullivan Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants and vegetation from the cold. Potted plants should be brought inside.