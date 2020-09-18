National Weather Service State College PA 103 PM EDT Fri Sep 18 2020
Warren-Cameron-Clearfield-Tioga-Sullivan- Including the cities of Warren, Emporium, DuBois, Clearfield, Mansfield, Wellsboro, and Laporte 103 PM EDT Fri Sep 18 2020 ...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures in the low to mid 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Warren, Cameron, Clearfield, Tioga and Sullivan Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants and vegetation from the cold. Potted plants should be brought inside.
Frost advisory in effect for area counties
NCPA Staff
This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.
