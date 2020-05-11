Freeze Warning
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service State College PA
258 AM EDT Mon May 11 2020
Warren-Cameron-Northern Clinton-Clearfield-Northern Centre-
Southern Centre-Cambria-Blair-Somerset-Bedford-Tioga-
Northern Lycoming-Sullivan-Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming-
Union-Snyder-Montour-Northumberland-Columbia-
Including the cities of Warren, Emporium, Renovo, DuBois,
Clearfield, Philipsburg, State College, Johnstown, Altoona,
Somerset, Bedford, Mansfield, Wellsboro, Trout Run, Laporte,
Lock Haven, Williamsport, Lewisburg, Selinsgrove, Danville,
Sunbury, Shamokin, Bloomsburg, and Berwick
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM EDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take protective measures now as freezing temperatures could
damage or kill tender plants and vegetation. Potted plants should
be brought inside.
The latest forecast information can be found on the
NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege,
or on the web at weather.gov/ctp.