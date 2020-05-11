Freeze Warning

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service State College PA 258 AM EDT Mon May 11 2020

Warren-Cameron-Northern Clinton-Clearfield-Northern Centre- Southern Centre-Cambria-Blair-Somerset-Bedford-Tioga- Northern Lycoming-Sullivan-Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming- Union-Snyder-Montour-Northumberland-Columbia- Including the cities of Warren, Emporium, Renovo, DuBois, Clearfield, Philipsburg, State College, Johnstown, Altoona, Somerset, Bedford, Mansfield, Wellsboro, Trout Run, Laporte, Lock Haven, Williamsport, Lewisburg, Selinsgrove, Danville, Sunbury, Shamokin, Bloomsburg, and Berwick 258 AM EDT Mon May 11 2020 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take protective measures now as freezing temperatures could damage or kill tender plants and vegetation. Potted plants should be brought inside. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp.