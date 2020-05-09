Freeze Warning
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service State College PA
247 PM EDT Sat May 9 2020
Clearfield-Northern Centre-Southern Centre-Blair-Huntingdon-
Mifflin-Juniata-Franklin-Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming-Union-
Snyder-Montour-Northumberland-Columbia-Perry-Dauphin-Schuylkill-
Lebanon-Cumberland-Adams-York-Lancaster-
Including the cities of DuBois, Clearfield, Philipsburg,
State College, Altoona, Huntingdon, Mount Union, Lewistown,
Mifflintown, Chambersburg, Lock Haven, Williamsport, Lewisburg,
Selinsgrove, Danville, Sunbury, Shamokin, Bloomsburg, Berwick,
Newport, Harrisburg, Hershey, Pottsville, Lebanon, Carlisle,
Gettysburg, York, and Lancaster
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM EDT
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 8 AM EDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions can damage crops and
other sensitive vegetation.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Valley locations and sheltered areas will
experience the coldest temperatures.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take protective measures now as freezing temperatures could
damage or kill tender plants and vegetation. Potted plants should
be brought inside or covered.