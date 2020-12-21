Special Weather Statement National Weather Service State College PA 554 AM EST Mon Dec 21 2020 Southern Centre-Blair-Huntingdon-Mifflin-Juniata-Bedford-Fulton- Franklin-Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming-Union-Snyder-Montour- Northumberland-Columbia-Perry-Dauphin-Schuylkill-Lebanon- Cumberland-Adams-York-Lancaster- 554 AM EST Mon Dec 21 2020 ...Patchy Dense Fog and Freezing Fog will occur throughout the Central Ridge and Valley Region of the state through 9 AM EST... Areas of clearing, combined with near calm and moist air over the cold, deep snowpack has resulted in area of dense fog in the valleys of Central Pennsylvania, including the Susquehanna Region. The fog will reduce the visibility to under one-quarter of a miles in some locations and could cause untreated roads, sidewalks, and elevated surfaces to become coated with a thin layer of black ice. Use caution this morning as you head out for your morning commute and allow extra time to reach your destination. Slow down while driving as roads that appear wet could be icy as temperatures will be in the 20s to around freezing.
Fog warning issued for parts of Lycoming County
- NCPA Staff
-
Updated
NCPA Staff
This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.
