Special Weather Statement National Weather Service State College PA 421 AM EDT Sun May 29 2022 Warren-McKean-Potter-Elk-Cameron-Northern Clinton-Clearfield- Northern Centre-Southern Centre-Cambria-Blair-Huntingdon-Mifflin- Juniata-Somerset-Bedford-Fulton-Tioga-Northern Lycoming-Sullivan- Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming-Union-Snyder-Montour- Northumberland-Columbia- 421 AM EDT Sun May 29 2022 ...Locally Dense Valley Fog This Morning... Clear skies, light wind and moist ground from the recent rain have combined to produce locally dense valley fog across Much of Central and Northern Pennsylvania early today. This fog will dissipate between 8 and 930 AM today. Use extra caution while traveling this morning. Use the low beams of your head lights, slow down and allow plenty of braking distance between you and the vehicle ahead.

