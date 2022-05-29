fog alert 
Special Weather Statement
National Weather Service State College PA
421 AM EDT Sun May 29 2022

...Locally Dense Valley Fog This Morning...

Clear skies, light wind and moist ground from the recent rain have
combined to produce locally dense valley fog across Much of
Central and Northern Pennsylvania early today. This fog will
dissipate between 8 and 930 AM today.

Use extra caution while traveling this morning. Use the low beams
of your head lights, slow down and allow plenty of braking
distance between you and the vehicle ahead.

