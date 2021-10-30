Special Weather Statement National Weather Service State College PA 1017 PM EDT Sat Oct 30 2021 Warren-McKean-Potter-Elk-Cameron-Northern Clinton-Clearfield- Northern Centre-Southern Centre-Cambria-Blair-Huntingdon-Mifflin- Juniata-Somerset-Bedford-Fulton-Franklin-Tioga-Northern Lycoming- Sullivan-Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming-Union-Snyder-Montour- Northumberland-Columbia-Perry-Dauphin-Schuylkill-Lebanon- Cumberland-Adams-York-Lancaster- 1017 PM EDT Sat Oct 30 2021 ...AREAS OF FOG TONIGHT IN CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA... Fog has developed over portions of the area this evening. Visibility will drop to 1/2 mile or less in areas of locally dense fog. The fog is expected to last until the early morning hours on Sunday. Please use extra caution if traveling. Use low beam headlights and leave plenty of space between you and the vehicle ahead of you.
Fog could develop in portions of the area overnight
NCPA Staff
This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.
