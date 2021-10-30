fog alert 
Special Weather Statement
National Weather Service State College PA
1017 PM EDT Sat Oct 30 2021

Warren-McKean-Potter-Elk-Cameron-Northern Clinton-Clearfield-
Northern Centre-Southern Centre-Cambria-Blair-Huntingdon-Mifflin-
Juniata-Somerset-Bedford-Fulton-Franklin-Tioga-Northern Lycoming-
Sullivan-Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming-Union-Snyder-Montour-
Northumberland-Columbia-Perry-Dauphin-Schuylkill-Lebanon-
Cumberland-Adams-York-Lancaster-
1017 PM EDT Sat Oct 30 2021

...AREAS OF FOG TONIGHT IN CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA...

Fog has developed over portions of the area this evening.
Visibility will drop to 1/2 mile or less in areas of locally
dense fog.

The fog is expected to last until the early morning hours on
Sunday.

Please use extra caution if traveling. Use low beam headlights
and leave plenty of space between you and the vehicle ahead of
you.

Support our journalism

Our content is free, but our journalists work hard. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly toward helping us cover the important news and events in our region. Thank you for saying that local news matters!

Tags

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.