Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service State College PA 455 AM EDT Sun Jul 4 2021 Warren-McKean-Potter-Elk-Cameron-Northern Clinton-Clearfield- Northern Centre-Southern Centre-Cambria-Blair-Huntingdon-Mifflin- Juniata-Somerset-Bedford-Fulton-Franklin-Tioga-Northern Lycoming- Sullivan-Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming-Union-Snyder-Montour- Northumberland-Columbia-Perry-Dauphin-Schuylkill-Lebanon-Cumberland- Adams-York-Lancaster- 455 AM EDT Sun Jul 4 2021 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for central Pennsylvania. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Areas of dense valley fog will occur through 9 AM today before quickly dissipating. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Monday through Saturday. The probability for widespread hazardous weather is low. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation is not expected at this time.

