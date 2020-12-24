Flood Advisory National Weather Service State College PA 415 PM EST Thu Dec 24 2020 Cameron PA-Centre PA-Clinton PA-Lycoming PA-Potter PA-Sullivan PA- Tioga PA- 415 PM EST Thu Dec 24 2020 The National Weather Service in State College has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for... Rain and Snowmelt in... Centre County in central Pennsylvania... Cameron County in north central Pennsylvania... Clinton County in north central Pennsylvania... Lycoming County in north central Pennsylvania... Potter County in north central Pennsylvania... Sullivan County in north central Pennsylvania... Tioga County in north central Pennsylvania... * Until 815 PM EST. * At 415 PM EST, heavy rain and melting snow were observed in north central Pennsylvania. Up to two inches of rain has already fallen. * Heavy rain and melting snow will cause minor flooding of small creeks, streams, and poor drainage areas. * Some locations that will experience flooding include... State College, Williamsport, Lock Haven, Bellefonte, Montoursville, Jersey Shore, Mansfield, Wellsboro, Carroll, Cameron, Woodward, Boalsburg, Wharton, Keating, Morris, Pleasant Gap, Philipsburg, Coudersport and Lamar. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route.



Click here for map