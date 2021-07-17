Flood Advisory
National Weather Service State College PA
438 PM EDT Sat Jul 17 2021
Clinton PA-Lycoming PA-
438 PM EDT Sat Jul 17 2021
The National Weather Service in State College has issued a
* Flood Advisory for...
Southeastern Clinton County in north central Pennsylvania...
Western Lycoming County in north central Pennsylvania...
* Until 645 PM EDT.
* At 438 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area.
* Some locations that may experience flooding include...
Williamsport, Lock Haven, Jersey Shore, Lamar, Mill Hall, Avis,
Dunnstown, Flemington, Castanea, McElhattan, Waterville, Little
Pine State Park, English Center, Cammal, Cogan Station, Slate Run,
Mackeyville, Buttonwood, Trout Run and Ralston.
Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This
additional rain will result in minor flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Flash Flood Warning
BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED
Flash Flood Warning
National Weather Service State College PA
317 PM EDT Sat Jul 17 2021
The National Weather Service in State College has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for...
Northwestern Lycoming County in north central Pennsylvania...
Tioga County in north central Pennsylvania...
* Until 715 PM EDT.
* At 317 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain moving into the warned area. Rainfall amounts of 1 to
2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is
expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
* Some locations that may experience flash flooding include...
Mansfield, Wellsboro, Morris, Elkland, Blossburg, Westfield,
Gaines, Covington, Arnot, Millerton, Keeneyville, Leonard Harrison
State Park, Ogdensburg, Leetonia, Cedar Run, Tioga, Knoxville,
Roseville, Tioga Junction and Osceola.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
