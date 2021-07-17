Flood Advisory National Weather Service State College PA 438 PM EDT Sat Jul 17 2021 Clinton PA-Lycoming PA- 438 PM EDT Sat Jul 17 2021 The National Weather Service in State College has issued a * Flood Advisory for... Southeastern Clinton County in north central Pennsylvania... Western Lycoming County in north central Pennsylvania... * Until 645 PM EDT. * At 438 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that may experience flooding include... Williamsport, Lock Haven, Jersey Shore, Lamar, Mill Hall, Avis, Dunnstown, Flemington, Castanea, McElhattan, Waterville, Little Pine State Park, English Center, Cammal, Cogan Station, Slate Run, Mackeyville, Buttonwood, Trout Run and Ralston. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

Flash Flood Warning BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED Flash Flood Warning National Weather Service State College PA 317 PM EDT Sat Jul 17 2021 The National Weather Service in State College has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Northwestern Lycoming County in north central Pennsylvania... Tioga County in north central Pennsylvania... * Until 715 PM EDT. * At 317 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain moving into the warned area. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that may experience flash flooding include... Mansfield, Wellsboro, Morris, Elkland, Blossburg, Westfield, Gaines, Covington, Arnot, Millerton, Keeneyville, Leonard Harrison State Park, Ogdensburg, Leetonia, Cedar Run, Tioga, Knoxville, Roseville, Tioga Junction and Osceola. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE