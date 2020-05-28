Flood Advisory National Weather Service State College PA 902 PM EDT Thu May 28 2020 The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Flood Advisory for... Northeastern Mifflin County in central Pennsylvania... Southeastern Centre County in central Pennsylvania... Northwestern Snyder County in central Pennsylvania... Central Lycoming County in north central Pennsylvania... Central Union County in central Pennsylvania... Northwestern Sullivan County in north central Pennsylvania... Southeastern Clinton County in north central Pennsylvania... * Until midnight EDT. * At 859 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to a slow moving band of showers and thunderstorms. This will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Up to two inches of rain have already fallen in spots. Heavy rain will continue to fall this evening, and another inch of rain will be possible in spots. * Some locations that will experience flooding include... Williamsport, Montoursville, Carroll, Woodward, Milroy, Duboistown, McClure, Millheim, Aaronsburg, Rebersburg, Coburn, Troxelville, Elimsport, Kettle Creek Gorge, Weikert, R.B. Winter State Park, Snyder-Middleswart State Park, Ralston, Sand Bridge State Park and Trout Run.
FLOOD ADVISORY - Central Pennsylvania - Thursday May 28
NCPA Staff
-
Updated
NCPA Staff
This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.
