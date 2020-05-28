flood advisory 2020 
Flood Advisory
National Weather Service State College PA
902 PM EDT Thu May 28 2020

The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a

* Flood Advisory for...
  Northeastern Mifflin County in central Pennsylvania...
  Southeastern Centre County in central Pennsylvania...
  Northwestern Snyder County in central Pennsylvania...
  Central Lycoming County in north central Pennsylvania...
  Central Union County in central Pennsylvania...
  Northwestern Sullivan County in north central Pennsylvania...
  Southeastern Clinton County in north central Pennsylvania...

* Until midnight EDT.

* At 859 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to a slow
  moving band of showers and thunderstorms. This will cause minor
  flooding in the advisory area. Up to two inches of rain have
  already fallen in spots. Heavy rain will continue to fall this
  evening, and another inch of rain will be possible in spots.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include...
  Williamsport, Montoursville, Carroll, Woodward, Milroy, Duboistown,
  McClure, Millheim, Aaronsburg, Rebersburg, Coburn, Troxelville,
  Elimsport, Kettle Creek Gorge, Weikert, R.B. Winter State Park,
  Snyder-Middleswart State Park, Ralston, Sand Bridge State Park and
  Trout Run.

