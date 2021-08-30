National Weather Service State College PA
411 AM EDT Mon Aug 30 2021
Northern Clinton-Clearfield-Northern Centre-Southern Centre-Cambria-
Blair-Huntingdon-Mifflin-Juniata-Somerset-Bedford-Fulton-Franklin-
Northern Lycoming-Sullivan-Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming-Union-
Snyder-Montour-Northumberland-Columbia-Perry-Dauphin-Schuylkill-
Lebanon-Cumberland-Adams-York-Lancaster-
Including the cities of Lancaster, State College, DuBois, Lock
Haven, Trout Run, Bloomsburg, Danville, Somerset, Selinsgrove,
Harrisburg, Shamokin, Gettysburg, Chambersburg, Sunbury, Renovo,
Williamsport, York, Lewistown, Berwick, McConnellsburg, Johnstown,
Bedford, Laporte, Mifflintown, Newport, Lewisburg, Mount Union,
Pottsville, Huntingdon, Lebanon, Hershey, Altoona, Carlisle,
Philipsburg, and Clearfield
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY MORNING...
The National Weather Service in State College has issued a
* Flash Flood Watch for a portion of central Pennsylvania, including
the following areas, Adams, Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Clearfield,
Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon,
Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, Mifflin, Montour, Northern Centre,
Northern Clinton, Northern Lycoming, Northumberland, Perry,
Schuylkill, Snyder, Somerset, Southern Centre, Southern Clinton,
Southern Lycoming, Sullivan, Union and York.
* From Wednesday morning through Thursday morning.
* Heavy rainfall associated with Ida will result in an increased
risk of flooding. Widespread rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches are
expected with locally higher amounts up to 6 inches possible
across south-central Pennsylvania.
* Considerable river flooding is also possible. The greatest risk of
minor to moderate flood stages will be along small streams and
creeks in south-central Pennsylvania.
