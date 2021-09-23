*correction: Headline indicated "warning," has been corrected to reflect a flash flood watch

Flash Flood Watch

Flood Watch National Weather Service State College PA 530 AM EDT Thu Sep 23 2021 Juniata-Tioga-Northern Lycoming-Sullivan-Southern Lycoming-Union- Snyder-Montour-Northumberland-Columbia-Perry-Dauphin-Schuylkill- Lebanon-Cumberland-Adams-York-Lancaster- Including the cities of Lancaster, Wellsboro, Lebanon, Trout Run, Bloomsburg, Danville, Selinsgrove, Shamokin, Sunbury, Harrisburg, Williamsport, Mansfield, York, Berwick, Laporte, Mifflintown, Newport, Lewisburg, Pottsville, Gettysburg, Hershey, and Carlisle 530 AM EDT Thu Sep 23 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for * A portion of central Pennsylvania, including the following areas, Adams, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, Montour, Northern Lycoming, Northumberland, Perry, Schuylkill, Snyder, Southern Lycoming, Sullivan, Tioga, Union and York. * Through this evening. * Heavy rain will fall over the area this morning, then taper off during the afternoon hours. Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches are forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.