National Weather Service State College PA
530 AM EDT Thu Sep 23 2021

Juniata-Tioga-Northern Lycoming-Sullivan-Southern Lycoming-Union-
Snyder-Montour-Northumberland-Columbia-Perry-Dauphin-Schuylkill-
Lebanon-Cumberland-Adams-York-Lancaster-
Including the cities of Lancaster, Wellsboro, Lebanon, Trout Run,
Bloomsburg, Danville, Selinsgrove, Shamokin, Sunbury, Harrisburg,
Williamsport, Mansfield, York, Berwick, Laporte, Mifflintown,
Newport, Lewisburg, Pottsville, Gettysburg, Hershey, and Carlisle
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for

* A portion of central Pennsylvania, including the following areas,
  Adams, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon,
  Montour, Northern Lycoming, Northumberland, Perry, Schuylkill,
  Snyder, Southern Lycoming, Sullivan, Tioga, Union and York.

* Through this evening.

* Heavy rain will fall over the area this morning, then taper off
  during the afternoon hours. Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches are
  forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

