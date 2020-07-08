Flash Flood Watch: Columbia County PHOTO 
Flood Watch
National Weather Service State College PA
1219 PM EDT Wed Jul 8 2020

...Locally very heavy rain expected from slow moving
thunderstorms this afternoon and early this evening...

Columbia-Schuylkill-Lebanon-
Including the cities of Bloomsburg, Berwick, Pottsville,
and Lebanon
1219 PM EDT Wed Jul 8 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

The National Weather Service in State College has issued a

* Flash Flood Watch for a portion of central Pennsylvania,
  including the following areas, Columbia, Lebanon, and
  Schuylkill.

* Until 10 PM EDT this evening

* Slow moving thunderstorms will bring locally very heavy rain of
  1 to 2 inches per hour. Rainfall totals in a few locations may
  exceed 3 inches.

* Portions of the watch area, specifically locations in Northern
  Schuylkill County near Tamaqua, Shenandoah, Mahanoy City and
  Tuscarora, received between 2 and 4 inches of rain late Monday.
  The ground in this area isn`t capable of holding more than an
  inch of rain falling within the period of an hour before
  significant runoff and an increasing threat for flash flooding
  develops.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Review flood safety and preparedness information at
weather.gov/safety/flood.

