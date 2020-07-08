Flood Watch National Weather Service State College PA 1219 PM EDT Wed Jul 8 2020 ...Locally very heavy rain expected from slow moving thunderstorms this afternoon and early this evening... Columbia-Schuylkill-Lebanon- Including the cities of Bloomsburg, Berwick, Pottsville, and Lebanon 1219 PM EDT Wed Jul 8 2020 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING... The National Weather Service in State College has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for a portion of central Pennsylvania, including the following areas, Columbia, Lebanon, and Schuylkill. * Until 10 PM EDT this evening * Slow moving thunderstorms will bring locally very heavy rain of 1 to 2 inches per hour. Rainfall totals in a few locations may exceed 3 inches. * Portions of the watch area, specifically locations in Northern Schuylkill County near Tamaqua, Shenandoah, Mahanoy City and Tuscarora, received between 2 and 4 inches of rain late Monday. The ground in this area isn`t capable of holding more than an inch of rain falling within the period of an hour before significant runoff and an increasing threat for flash flooding develops. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Review flood safety and preparedness information at weather.gov/safety/flood.