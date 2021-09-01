Williamsport, PA (17701)

Today

Periods of rain. Potential for flooding rains. High 66F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Rain early. Decreasing clouds overnight. Low 56F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.