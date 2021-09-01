National Weather Service State College PA
442 AM EDT Wed Sep 1 2021
Northern Clinton-Clearfield-Northern Centre-Southern Centre-Cambria-
Blair-Huntingdon-Mifflin-Juniata-Somerset-Bedford-Fulton-Franklin-
Northern Lycoming-Sullivan-Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming-Union-
Snyder-Montour-Northumberland-Columbia-Perry-Dauphin-Schuylkill-
Lebanon-Cumberland-Adams-York-Lancaster-
Including the cities of Lancaster, State College, DuBois, Lock
Haven, Trout Run, Bloomsburg, Danville, Somerset, Selinsgrove,
Harrisburg, Shamokin, Gettysburg, Chambersburg, Sunbury, Renovo,
Williamsport, York, Lewistown, Berwick, McConnellsburg, Johnstown,
Bedford, Laporte, Mifflintown, Newport, Lewisburg, Mount Union,
Pottsville, Huntingdon, Lebanon, Hershey, Altoona, Carlisle,
Philipsburg, and Clearfield
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* A portion of central Pennsylvania, including the following areas,
Adams, Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Clearfield, Columbia, Cumberland,
Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Lancaster,
Lebanon, Mifflin, Montour, Northern Centre, Northern Clinton,
Northern Lycoming, Northumberland, Perry, Schuylkill, Snyder,
Somerset, Southern Centre, Southern Clinton, Southern Lycoming,
Sullivan, Union and York.
* Through Thursday morning.
* Heavy to extreme rainfall associated with the remnants of Ida will
likely result in significant rapid-onset and inundation flooding.
The heaviest rainfall of 4 to 8 inches is expected in the southern
portion of the watch area.
* Considerable river flooding is forecast with several small
streams, creeks, and tributaries in the Juniata and Lower Main
Stem Susquehanna River basins expected to crest above minor to
moderate flood levels early Thursday. A few points could crest
above major flood stage.
Our content is free, but our journalists work hard. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly toward helping us cover the important news and events in our region. Thank you for saying that local news matters!