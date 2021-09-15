BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED
Flash Flood Warning
National Weather Service State College PA
236 PM EDT Wed Sep 15 2021
The National Weather Service in State College has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for...
East Central Lycoming County in north central Pennsylvania...
Central Sullivan County in north central Pennsylvania...
* Until 445 PM EDT.
* At 236 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Muncy Valley, Kettle Creek Gorge, Laporte, Forksville and Eagles
Mere.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Support our journalism
Our content is free, but our journalists work hard. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly toward helping us cover the important news and events in our region. Thank you for saying that local news matters!