According to a release from the National Weather Service an emergency alert has been issued until 11:30 a.m. for a possible snow squall.
Travel is not advised as a sudden drop to zero visibility and icy roads are possible.
According to a release from the National Weather Service an emergency alert has been issued until 11:30 a.m. for a possible snow squall.
Travel is not advised as a sudden drop to zero visibility and icy roads are possible.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.