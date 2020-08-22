State College, Pa. – For the first time since 2016, the U.S. National Weather Service in State College has issued a Drought Information Statement for several counties in the north central Pennsylvania region.

A drought watch has been issued for Clinton, Centre, Potter, Mifflin, Juniata, Perry, Huntingdon, Blair, Cambria, Clearfield, Cameron and McKean counties.

Precipitation has been well below average in the area. The U.S. National Weather Service has reported its driest stretch on record from July 1 through August 20, with just 1.62 inches of rainfall. The normal amount for this 52-day stretch is 6.30 inches.

The reduced amount of precipitation this summer has resulted in reduced stream flows and ground water levels. Many rivers and streams are running close to their lowest readings on record. The west branch of the Susquehanna River in Jersey Shore reported a stream flow of 630 cubic feet, which is its lowest value on record for this time of year. Similar low water records are reported on Bald Eagle Creek near Beech Creek station in Clinton County.

Philipsburg in western Centre County has only reported 1.93 inches of rain since July 1, its lowest amount on record since 1998.

Lock Haven in Clinton County reported 2.04 inches since July 1, its lowest total since records began in 1948.

Many areas across western portions of central Pennsylvania are seeing similar totals. It should be noted that eastern portions of central Pennsylvania are at or above average in precipitation this summer, according to the U.S. National Weather Service.

Rainfall totals for the month of August in other north central Pennsylvania counties are: Lycoming County at 1.6 inches; Tioga County at 0.9 inches; Montour County at 2.4 inches; Northumberland County at 2.9 inches; Sullivan County at 2.2 inches; Snyder County at 2.9 inches; and Union County at 2.5 inches.

Above average temperatures are expected for the rest of the month, with more humid weather. There will be an increased chance of hit or miss showers and thunderstorms, though no widespread rainfall is expected. The Atlantic hurricane season is forecasted to be very active with two tropical systems entering the Gulf of Mexico later this weekend.

The drought watch declaration is the first and least severe level of the state’s three drought classifications. The U.S. National Weather Service asks for a five-percent voluntary reduction in non-essential water use. Water authorities in Clinton and Clearfield counties have asked customers to voluntarily conserve water.

The U.S. National Weather Services is advising the public in these counties to run water only when necessary. Avoid running the faucet while brushing your teeth or shaving. Avoid running the shower for several minutes before use. Check for household leaks. A leaking toilet can waste up to 200 gallons of water each day. The public is advised to run dishwashers and washing machines with full loads.

Other water saving tips include: replace older appliances with high-efficiency front loading models and install low-flow plumbing fixtures and aerators on faucets.