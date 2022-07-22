Northcentral Pa. — What will be the hottest day over the next few days? Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Heat indices will approach 100 for many places in central Pa. Sunday afternoon.

Drought conditions continue even after some beneficial rain hit isolated areas over this last week as a result of thunderstorms.

"However, as expected, the drought conditions have worsened across Pennsylvania and Moderate Drought conditions have been add to the map below," wrote Storm Chaser Eli Roberts on his Facebook page.

The Yellow shaded areas are Abnormally Dry. A large area of northern and central Pa. have been added to this map, as well as eastern parts of the state are now included.