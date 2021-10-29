A storm that was once a powerful bomb cyclone over the Pacific Ocean is slowly making its way into the Northeast as Halloween approaches. Even though the storm is past its prime, AccuWeather forecasters say it will still pack a punch in the form of drenching rain, gusty winds, and localized flooding.

Enough moisture in the atmosphere will help the storm produce a general 1-2 inches of rain from the central Appalachians to the mid-Atlantic, eastern Great Lakes and New England through Saturday night. Some locations could receive rainfall amounts up to 3 inches or even an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 4 inches where the rain is most persistent, according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Tyler Roys said.

Flooding problems could occur in urban environments and particularly in poor drainage areas and along small streams.

The rain is falling within a few days of a nor'easter that dumped a general 1-4 inches of rain with local amounts as high as 9 inches at the start of this week. Where the ground is not saturated, it remains very moist due to low evaporation rates this time of the year. Much of the rain that falls may do so in 12 hours and will simply run off into small streams and rivers, or will collect in low spots of lawns and fields.

Areas that are prone to taking on water in extremely wet conditions have a significant chance of minor flooding in this situation.

The most persistent and heaviest rain is forecast to shift slowly northeastward into Saturday evening.

The heaviest rain was already soaking southeastern Virginia to northeastern Ohio early Friday. During Friday afternoon and evening, the swath of heavy rain is forecast to extend from southeastern Maryland, Delaware and southern New Jersey to southeastern and central Pennsylvania and on into western New York state and southwestern Ontario. Cities that can be hit with urban flooding during this time include Washington, D.C.; Baltimore; Philadelphia and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; and Jamestown, New York.

Later Friday night into Saturday morning, the heaviest rain is predicted to extend from northern New Jersey, southeastern New York state and southwestern New England to central New York state. This is when New York City; Scranton, Pennsylvania; and Binghamton, Albany and Syracuse, New York, are likely to experience the greatest risk of urban and small stream flooding.

The drenching rain will tend to remain over areas from central and northern New England to northern New York state from Saturday into Saturday night.

Because the surge of rain and runoff from this storm will have a separation of a few days from the prior nor'easter, major flooding is not expected along the rivers in the region. However, a secondary rise, where water levels can reach minor to moderate flood stage, is possible and unprotected areas prone to taking on water along the rivers could experience flooding.

But rainfall is not the only concern, AccuWeather forecasters say.

Gusty winds from the east and northeast will tend to push water toward the Atlantic coast and into the bays and tidal rivers. This effect will lead to tides of 1-4 feet above normal and coastal flooding. The coastal flooding will be the worst around the time of high tide. In low-lying communities that are most prone to coastal flooding can be hit with the heaviest rain at the same time, which can elevate the risk of inundation.

The Inner Harbor of Baltimore, the tidal basin around Washington, D.C., and portions of Philadelphia; Annapolis, Maryland; Wildwood, New Jersey; New York City and Boston can be hit hard with the nearly simultaneous effects of heavy rain and above normal tides.

In addition to the various concerns for flooding, winds can be strong enough to cause some top-heavy trees to tip over or waterlogged limbs to break off. With the progression of leaf drop behind average pace and the saturated soil, there is an elevated risk of power outages from the central Appalachians and mid-Atlantic to New England.

As of Friday morning, around 160,000 utility customers in Massachusetts were still without power in the wake of the nor'easter, according to PowerOutage.US. The upcoming storm could delay the restoration of power to some communities and knock out power in areas where electricity was recently restored.

Chilly conditions will accompany the rain. The combination of the rain and a breeze will produce AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures that can dip 5-10 degrees Fahrenheit lower than the actual temperature. Those venturing out will not only need rain gear such as waterproof shoes, a raincoat or storm-proven umbrella, but also a warm layer of clothes as well to combat RealFeel temperatures in the 50s and 40s in many areas and even the 30s over some of the higher elevations.

"There will be a small pocket of warm and humid air associated with the storm from the eastern part of North Carolina to part of the Delmarva Peninsula into Friday evening," according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bill Deger. It is in this area where there is the potential for locally severe thunderstorms that can produce high winds and perhaps an isolated tornado or waterspout, Deger said.

There is some good news for those partaking in outdoor Halloween activities on Saturday night and Sunday. While there will be chilly air and showers from the Ohio Valley to the central Appalachians, mid-Atlantic, eastern Great Lakes and southern New England, the worst of the rain and flooding problems should be over by then. And by the holiday itself, even northern New England should join in the drying trend.

The large circulation of the storm will contribute to a significant change in the weather pattern for this weekend through next week.

Much colder air is forecast to drop southward across the North Central states and reach part of the Northeast. This pattern change could set the stage for more storms to roll along, and the air could even be cold enough to allow for a couple of episodes of snow for the Appalachians and Midwest.



