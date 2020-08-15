The onslaught of rain for areas affected by Tropical Storm Isaias across portions of the mid-Atlantic and Carolinas has refused to let up through August, and this weekend will feature additional rounds of heavy rain that will keep residents on alert for flooding.

While some of the hardest hit areas across eastern Pennsylvania can expect a brief reprieve in the heavy rain during the day on Saturday, areas farther south across the mid-Atlantic and Southeast won't be so lucky as a slow-moving storm system will spark drenching thunderstorms.

As the storm system slides eastward into the Carolinas during the day on Saturday, another day of expansive rainfall coverage, similar to what was observed on Friday, will occur across many of the same cities across the Southeast and mid-Atlantic.

With the soil across the region nearly saturated due to all of the rain that has already fallen, it may only take one passing thunderstorm to reignite flooding concerns. As a result, flash flood watches have been put into effect for many across the Virginias and North Carolina.

Shower and thunderstorm activity will also target the southern Appalachians through the day as well, making for poor conditions for anyone hoping to explore the mountains. Cities across the high terrain of the southern Appalachians can be very susceptible to flash flooding as rain that falls across the mountains funnels down into the valleys. This would include cities like Boone and Asheville, North Carolina.

Areas that will face a risk for flash flooding on Saturday include most of the Virginias and North Carolina, with the highest risk for flooding residing across southern Virginia, due to the already saturated soil.

Travel along interstates 40, 77, 81, 85 and 95 could prove to be difficult as thunderstorm activity can lead to rapidly reduced visibility, as well as ponding water over the roadway that can lead to hydroplaning.

As the storm system continues to slide northeastward through Saturday night and into Sunday, the heightened flood threat zone will follow suit. During the day on Sunday, the flood risk will come to an end across the Carolinas and a majority of the Virginias, but it will ramp up farther north across the coastal mid-Atlantic and surrounding areas.

Many of the areas that will face a flood risk on Sunday have already received more than double their average rainfall for the entire month of August. Baltimore, Philadelphia, Atlantic City, New Jersey and many other neighboring cities have all observed more than double the rainfall they typically get during the month, so any additional thunderstorm activity can quickly raise the risk for flooding.

For those that were hoping to head to the Jersey Shore or any other beaches across the mid-Atlantic this weekend, plans that do not include swimming may be a good idea. Although it will be dry on Saturday, there will be a heightened risk for rip currents as Tropical Storm Kyle spins offshore. Although the surf may settle down somewhat during the day on Sunday, incoming rain will hamper any beach plans.

And with many restaurants still at limited capacity, or outdoor dining only, trying to head inside to avoid the rain along area boardwalks may be difficult.

As the storm system continues its trek eastward, it will begin to gain speed as it tracks off the coast, largely bringing an end to the rain by Sunday night.

Unfortunately, dry weather will not last for long, as a separate storm system will bring a cold front into the Northeast and East Coast by Monday, keeping the threat for thunderstorms and flooding into early next week.