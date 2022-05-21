fog alert 
WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service State College PA
400 AM EDT Sat May 21 2022

Northern Clinton-Clearfield-Northern Centre-Southern Centre-
Huntingdon-Mifflin-Juniata-Fulton-Franklin-Northern Lycoming-
Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming-Union-Snyder-Montour-
Northumberland-Columbia-Perry-Dauphin-Schuylkill-Lebanon-
Cumberland-Adams-York-Lancaster-
Including the cities of Renovo, DuBois, Clearfield, Philipsburg,
State College, Huntingdon, Mount Union, Lewistown, Mifflintown,
McConnellsburg, Chambersburg, Trout Run, Lock Haven,
Williamsport, Lewisburg, Selinsgrove, Danville, Sunbury,
Shamokin, Bloomsburg, Berwick, Newport, Harrisburg, Hershey,
Pottsville, Lebanon, Carlisle, Gettysburg, York, and Lancaster
400 AM EDT Sat May 21 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog.

* WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your low-beam headlights, and leave
plenty of distance ahead of you.

For dense fog safety information, visit weather.gov/safety/fog.

