WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service State College PA 400 AM EDT Sat May 21 2022 Northern Clinton-Clearfield-Northern Centre-Southern Centre- Huntingdon-Mifflin-Juniata-Fulton-Franklin-Northern Lycoming- Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming-Union-Snyder-Montour- Northumberland-Columbia-Perry-Dauphin-Schuylkill-Lebanon- Cumberland-Adams-York-Lancaster- Including the cities of Renovo, DuBois, Clearfield, Philipsburg, State College, Huntingdon, Mount Union, Lewistown, Mifflintown, McConnellsburg, Chambersburg, Trout Run, Lock Haven, Williamsport, Lewisburg, Selinsgrove, Danville, Sunbury, Shamokin, Bloomsburg, Berwick, Newport, Harrisburg, Hershey, Pottsville, Lebanon, Carlisle, Gettysburg, York, and Lancaster 400 AM EDT Sat May 21 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your low-beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. For dense fog safety information, visit weather.gov/safety/fog.
Dense fog could impact the area as an advisory will remain in effect until 8 a.m.
- NCPA Staff
-
- Updated
NCPA Staff
This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.
