Winterlike storms have been affecting different parts of the East in recent days, and with just under two weeks to go until the season officially changes on Dec. 21, yet another system will unleash a quick dose of winter weather for some areas.

A bomb cyclone blasted New England with the first heavy snowfall and near-blizzard conditions of the season and other areas with drenching rain and high winds over the weekend, but the Northeast dodged snow from a storm that affected Virginia and West Virginia on Monday. A sneaky midweek storm will bring enough snow to cause some travel concerns in the Northeast.

People who live in New York state and New England to parts of Pennsylvania and New Jersey should be prepared for travel delays into Wednesday night as a clipper storm will dip southward from central Canada, spreading a dose of accumulating snow across the region.

Assisting the storm with its snowy task will be some moisture from the Great Lakes and the Atlantic Ocean. Clipper storms typically bring a light and spotty snowfall that lasts only a few hours, since they tend to be weak and quick-moving. But in this case, warmer air over the Midwest will rise over top of a wedge of cold air stuck in the Northeast, which will help to enhance precipitation, producing a heavier and longer-lasting round of snow across part of the region.

Snow is expected to cover the ground north of U.S. Route 322 in Pennsylvania, northwest of the Turnpike in New Jersey and along and west of I-95 in New England.

Only a small amount of snow or a quick snow shower is likely in places like New York City, but if snow falls, those will be the first flakes of the season -- and the first time the New York City area will have seen snow since its record-tying latest snowfall last season on May 9.

Other places that could see some flurries fly or even pick up a dusting include Doylestown, Pennsylvania, Princeton, New Jersey, Boston, and Providence, Rhode Island. Even if only a small amount of snow falls, AccuWeather forecasters warn that it only takes a coating of snow to make roads and sidewalks slippery.

"Where even a small amount of snow occurs during the nighttime or early daylight hours, such as across parts of eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey and the Hudson Valley of New York, perhaps even around New York City, roads have a greater chance of being colder and slippery as opposed to conditions when a snowfall occurs in the late morning and early afternoon hours," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brian Wimer said.

Motorists should be prepared for a slippery morning commute in New York state, northeastern Pennsylvania and northern New Jersey on Wednesday.

It may take until late in the afternoon for the snow to reach parts of eastern New England. But once again, road surfaces will tend to cool toward evening and could become slippery for the Wednesday evening commute in Boston, Providence, Rhode Island, and Portland, Maine.

A general 1-3 inches (3-8 centimeters) of snow is forecast from the eastern Ontario and southwestern Quebec to the northern tier of Pennsylvania, northwestern New Jersey, part of the Hudson Valley of New York state and central New England. Heavier snow, on the order of 3-6 inches, can fall on the Adirondacks of northern New York state and the Green Mountains of Vermont with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 9 inches.

"For some areas on the fringe of the accumulating snow area, the event may just unfold as a couple of non-accumulating flurries or a snow shower that brings a short-lived light coating of snow," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dean DeVore.

However, a small amount of snow can be most troublesome for motorists and pedestrians. Meteorologists urged people to exercise caution when driving or walking in the wintry weather.

The snow and snow showers are forecast to retreat to the northeast during Wednesday night and Thursday morning with portions of northern New England being the last to deal with the clipper storm.

Where snow falls and makes roads slippery during the day Wednesday, untreated wet surfaces could become icy soon after sunset Wednesday night.

But, the wintry conditions won't last long this time. Milder air will arrive after a chilly Thursday night across the region.

The next storm is likely to bring mostly rain to the region this weekend as a substantial warmup will take place from Friday to Saturday. Daytime temperatures will climb into the 40s across the northern tier and the 60s around the Chesapeake Bay.