AccuWeather forecasters warn that a secondary storm along the Eastern Seaboard could evolve into a major and long-lasting nor'easter that could pound areas with accumulating snow and gusty winds. Blizzard conditions may unfold for multiple hours, especially in parts of the mid-Atlantic and New England coasts.

For days now, AccuWeather meteorologists have been warning about the potential for a major snowstorm to strike the mid-Atlantic and Northeast. On Saturday morning, the AccuWeather forecast team was developing a clearer picture of what could unfold across cities like Washington, D.C., Baltimore, Philadelphia, New York City and Boston -- as well as points farther inland -- beginning late this weekend and into the early part of the week.

In Williamsport, AccuWeather forecasts 1-3 inches of snow accumulation Sunday night into Monday morning.

The major weather maker influencing the wintry blast will be the same storm that pummeled California with heavy rains and feet of snow. It’s set to track across the country and restrengthen as it hits the Midwest and, by the time it emerges across the Ohio Valley, is likely to interact with a developing low forming off the Atlantic coast and erupt into a full-blown nor’easter.

"The storm is far from winding down as it will have major impacts from coast to coast," AccuWeather Chief Broadcast Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said.

“As we start to get a secondary storm to develop along the coast of South Carolina,” Rayno said, "then that storm will get guided up along the Eastern Seaboard."

"The question is: How close to the coast this storm will move? That all depends on the upper-level wind pattern," Rayno explained, adding that there are two primary scenarios forecasters are focusing on.

If the upper-level low pressure area develops a little farther west, say over D.C., the system will hug the coast, Rayno said. If it takes shape a little farther east, the storm will shift farther out to sea.

If the storm swings to the east and tracks off the coast, it will set up the band of heaviest snow right smack over the Interstate 95 corridor from Washington, D.C., to Boston.

On the other hand, should the storm remain closer to the coast, it will be more likely to produce a swath of moderate to heavy snow farther inland across the central Appalachians to interior parts of New England.

With a coast-hugging storm track, the heaviest snow would tend to fall north and west of the cities of Washington, D.C, Baltimore, Philadelphia and perhaps even New York City and Boston.

There is a wild-card scenario forecasters are considering in which the storm could track even farther to the east. If the storm follows that more extreme trajectory, the heaviest snow could pile up in areas to the east of some of the major I-95 cities in the mid-Atlantic and New England.

The developing weather system will bring the potential for heavy snow to some areas that have had little thus far this winter, which is just about at the midway point.

"At this early stage, it appears that areas along Interstate 95 from Washington, D.C., to Baltimore and Philadelphia will probably pick up at least a few inches of snow," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist John Feerick said.

It would take more than 7 inches of snow for Washington, D.C., to get back on average pace for snow this winter. Thus far, only 0.3 of an inch of snow has fallen in the city. By Jan. 28, the normal snowfall is 7.5 inches in the nation's capital.

Farther to the north, New York City is close to its seasonal average to date with 10.6 inches. The upcoming storm has the potential to pad the Big Apple's total for the winter of 2020-21 and perhaps double it.

Another factor that is likely to contribute to substantial snowfall with this storm will be the duration. Snow of varying intensity may occur for two to three days in some locations, instead of the more typical eight to 12 hours that occurs with most winter storms.