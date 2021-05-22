Temperatures across the eastern United States are bouncing to July-like levels, AccuWeather forecasters say, as a pattern typical of summer -- and the type that often ushers in heat waves -- develops through the coming weekend. However, AccuWeather meteorologists note, there will be conditions that allow for some areas to miss out on the sweltering mid-summerlike heat and humidity.

Temperatures climbed into the 80s Fahrenheit over a broad area of the Northeast on Wednesday and will continue to do so through the latter part of this week and into the weekend, according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson.

Cities like Baltimore and Philadelphia rose into the upper 80s on Wednesday.

A few locations may even flirt with the 90-degree mark on a couple of occasions, especially in parts of the Interstate 95 corridor of the mid-Atlantic and perhaps in northwestern New England.

Cities such as Philadelphia, Baltimore, Washington, D.C., and Newark, New Jersey, all have the potential to record the first 90-degree reading of the season.

The last time these cities hit the 90-degree mark was during early September or late August. Washington, D.C., experienced its last 90-degree high on Sept. 4, while Newark and New York City last had highs of 90 on Aug. 27. The temperature in Boston has not hit 90 since Aug. 12.

Shorts and short sleeves will be appropriate attire for leisurely activities, Anderson added, stating that predicted high temperatures for the region will generally climb 10-25 degrees above average for the middle of May. Average highs this time of the year range from the middle 60s in northern New England to the middle 70s around the Chesapeake Bay.

"Strong May sunshine will give AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures a boost by several degrees during the late morning and afternoon hours," Anderson explained.

This combined with the heat-absorbing nature of paved and concrete surfaces and limited shade can produce AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures in the lower to middle 90s for a time in major urban areas, especially this weekend.

"This weekend looks to bring the most widespread warmth in the region and particularly Sunday in the mid-Atlantic region," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty said.

Sunday is likely to be the warmest day in the stretch anywhere in the Northeast that happens to remain southeast of an advancing cold front through mid-afternoon.

"On Sunday, with a southwesterly breeze and the action of air being squeezed or compressed ahead of the cold front, temperatures have the best chance to 'overachieve' in the mid-Atlantic and perhaps the central Appalachians and southwestern New England," Douty explained.

Sunday is also the day where humidity levels are expected to be highest in the region during the pattern. However, even with this in mind, humidity levels will still be well short of the levels experienced during the dog days of summer often felt in July and August.

During the middle of the summer, dew point temperatures are often in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Anything at or above this level is considered by most people to be "humid." The dew point is the temperature at which the air needs to be cooled for it to become saturated. The higher this number, the longer it takes for perspiration to evaporate. The evaporation of sweat is the body's way of keeping itself cool. Dew point temperatures are likely to peak in the upper 50s to the lower 60s in most areas this weekend.

The dew point temperature can be found in the hourly temperature forecast on AccuWeather.com and in the AccuWeather app.

People heading to the beaches to take advantage of the warm pattern are likely to find plenty of relief. Atlantic water temperatures currently range from the 50s in eastern New England to the 60s along much of the mid-Atlantic coast. With a sea breeze forecast to be active most days on the beaches and several miles inland, it can even get a little chilly for some people.

Highs most days in the weather pattern are forecast to range from the upper 70s to near 80 around New York City. Wednesday and Sunday may be exceptions when temperatures can throttle higher in the Big Apple due to more of a breeze from the west, rather than off of the water. At Boston, highs most days are expected to range from the upper 60s to the upper 70s. On Sunday in Beantown, temperatures will have the best chance of surging into the 80s.

With ocean water temperatures where they are, there is the risk of muscle cramps and cold water shock for anyone brave enough to take a dip. Most lake and stream water temperatures during May are also still quite chilly.

In the wake of the front, temperatures will be slashed by 10-20 degrees on average. Highs are expected to be within a few degrees of average by Monday and generally range from near 60 in Caribou, Maine, to the upper 70s around Washington, D.C., and near 80 in Norfolk, Virginia.

During the approach and passage of the front, showers and thunderstorms are expected to occur this weekend. A lack of moisture may prevent widespread torrential downpours, but with plenty of strong winds aloft this time of the year, there is the risk of some of the storms becoming rather gusty.

Even as cooler air is forecast to sweep into the Northeast by early next week, heat is expected to build across much of the Southeast states with highs well into the 90s and the chance of some 100-degree readings occurring.

As warmth dominates in the eastern U.S. through this weekend, AccuWeather meteorologists will be keeping an eye on an area of disturbed weather east of Bermuda for possible development into the first tropical system of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season.