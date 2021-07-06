Northeast, U.S.A – The July Fourth holiday weekend was marked by unseasonably cool and damp weather across the Northeast, but changes are in the air.

AccuWeather forecasters say that by the middle of the week, temperatures can soar up to 30 degrees higher than what was felt days earlier as summertime heat takes hold.

A slow-moving storm system in the upper levels of the atmosphere brought down cool air from Canada during a time when high temperatures are typically in the upper 70s to upper 80s F across the region.

From July 2-4, temperatures averaged 5-10 degrees Fahrenheit below normal from Washington, D.C., and Pittsburgh to New York City and Boston. The core of the unseasonably cool air was felt across New England, where highs failed to leave the 60s and, in some cases, upper 50s.

In fact, Boston and Worcester, Massachusetts, set record low daytime temperatures Saturday with highs of 60 and 57, respectively. The previous record for both cities was 61 from 1914.

Underneath this storm, localized downpours and pockets of steadier rain briefly dampened or, in some cases, completely ruined holiday cookouts and other outdoor plans. Where the sun broke out between showers, picturesque rainbows could be seen sweeping across the sky.

Boston has been one of the rainiest places since the start of the month. From July 1-4, the city has picked up nearly 5 inches of rain, well over its normal precipitation for all of July of 3.43 inches.

The pesky storm responsible for the dreary weather has exited the coast and this is allowing warmer air to surge back in.

"After cool weather in recent days, temperatures will soar across the eastern third of the country," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist David Samuhel said.

"High temperatures from New York to Boston will be near or above 90 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs in those cities just Saturday were only in the 50s and 60s," Samuhel added.

Temperatures in the middle to upper 90s are likely to return to Washington, D.C., Baltimore and Philadelphia and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

High humidity levels will add to the uncomfortable nature of the heat, with AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures expected to soar into the lower 100s in urban areas.

"There will be a sharp increase in cooling demand across a wide area," Samuhel said.

While the uptick in heat may have people flocking to local pools, lakes or other bodies of water to cool off following the unusual July chill, meteorologists say that there will be a reason to keep a watch on the sky.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely to increase in coverage heading into the hottest days of the week -- Tuesday and Wednesday.

A storm system moving through upstate New York and New England may help to generate a few strong to severe thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon, according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Carl Babinski.

"A few thunderstorms could bring locally damaging wind gusts and torrential downpours, as well as some hail," Babinski said.

Any of the storms can briefly pulse and become rather intense during the afternoon and early evening hours Tuesday. Some of the stronger storms can extend as far south and west as the New York City area, the northern parts of New Jersey and northeastern and north-central Pennsylvania.

Another system is likely to follow on its heels at midweek, bringing a renewed threat for heavy to locally gusty and severe thunderstorms across portions of the Northeast Wednesday afternoon.

This system, which is non-tropical in nature, is expected to help guide Elsa off the southeastern Virginia coastline and into the Atlantic Ocean, after the tropical storm's tour of the Southeast. However, this non-tropical system may not be fast enough to push Elsa fully offshore.

Forecasters are monitoring the potential for Elsa to sideswipe the mid-Atlantic and New England coasts with a period of drenching rain and strong winds during the latter part of the week.

At the very least, heavy rain and gusty winds are likely across Virginia's Tidewater region and the Delmarva Peninsula Thursday into Thursday night as Elsa sweeps through. Similar conditions may brush Cape Cod, Massachusetts, at the end of the week as Elsa cruises along.

Despite most of the Northeast being spared from Elsa's blow, downpours are likely to linger across the region from the non-tropical system. The risk of flooding may increase heading into the latter part of the week, given the rounds of stormy weather and already saturated ground in some locales.

The unsettled weather will help to break the back of the intense heat, however.

The presence of more clouds, a few showers and a couple of thunderstorms during the second half of this week will cause temperatures to roll back into the 70s and 80s for most of the Northeast, according to Babinski.

"That being said, it doesn't look like it'll be getting nearly as cool as it did late last week and during the July Fourth weekend," Babinski said.