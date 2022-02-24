Excerpted from an AccuWeather.com publication.

The second major cross-country storm of the week was spreading snow and an icy mix across parts of the southern Plains on Wednesday after impacting parts of California and the Southwest with heavy snow earlier in the week.

This potent storm system has eyes for the northeastern United States, AccuWeather forecasters say, and is expected to cause major travel disruptions by spreading a wintry mix into the mid-Atlantic as well as up to a foot or more of snow in parts of New England.

This expansive and far-reaching storm will have impacted approximately 265 million people from California to Maine by the time it exits the U.S. Friday evening, according to AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno.

The storm was still making its presence felt in the West on Wednesday as snow fell for portions of interstates 15, 25, 40 and 70 from Utah and Arizona to Colorado and New Mexico through Wednesday night. About 1-2 feet of snow and locally higher amounts can result in highway shutdowns.

