URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service New York NY 1242 PM EST Sat Feb 13 2021 Hudson-Western Essex-Eastern Essex-Western Union-Eastern Union- New York (Manhattan)-Bronx-Richmond (Staten Island)- Kings (Brooklyn)-Northwestern Suffolk-Northeastern Suffolk- Southwestern Suffolk-Southeastern Suffolk-Northern Queens- Northern Nassau-Southern Queens-Southern Nassau- 1242 PM EST Sat Feb 13 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation including freezing rain expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of northeast New Jersey and southeast New York. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 10 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible due to icy roadways, especially tonight into early Sunday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Check local Department of Transportation information services for the latest road conditions.
A winter weather advisory is in effect from 4 p.m. until 10 a.m. tomorrow
NCPA Staff
This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.
