URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service New York NY
1242 PM EST Sat Feb 13 2021

Hudson-Western Essex-Eastern Essex-Western Union-Eastern Union-
New York (Manhattan)-Bronx-Richmond (Staten Island)-
Kings (Brooklyn)-Northwestern Suffolk-Northeastern Suffolk-
Southwestern Suffolk-Southeastern Suffolk-Northern Queens-
Northern Nassau-Southern Queens-Southern Nassau-
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON
TO 10 AM EST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation including freezing rain expected.
  Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice
  accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast New Jersey and southeast New
  York.

* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 10 AM EST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible due to icy
  roadways, especially tonight into early Sunday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Check local Department of Transportation information services for
the latest road conditions.

