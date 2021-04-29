URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service State College PA 821 PM EDT Thu Apr 29 2021 Potter-Cameron-Northern Clinton-Clearfield-Northern Centre- Southern Centre-Cambria-Blair-Huntingdon-Mifflin-Juniata-Somerset- Bedford-Tioga-Northern Lycoming-Sullivan-Southern Clinton- Southern Lycoming-Union-Snyder-Montour-Northumberland-Columbia- Including the cities of Coudersport, Emporium, Renovo, DuBois, Clearfield, Philipsburg, State College, Johnstown, Altoona, Huntingdon, Mount Union, Lewistown, Mifflintown, Somerset, Bedford, Mansfield, Wellsboro, Trout Run, Laporte, Lock Haven, Williamsport, Lewisburg, Selinsgrove, Danville, Sunbury, Shamokin, Bloomsburg, and Berwick 821 PM EDT Thu Apr 29 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO MIDNIGHT EDT FRIDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts around 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From noon Friday to midnight EDT Friday night. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. For high wind safety information, visit weather.gov/wind. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp.
A wind advisory has been issued for area counties that will begin at noon on Friday
