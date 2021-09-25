Hazardous Weather Outlook

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service State College PA 421 AM EDT Sat Sep 25 2021 Warren-McKean-Potter-Elk-Cameron-Northern Clinton-Clearfield- Northern Centre-Southern Centre-Cambria-Blair-Huntingdon-Mifflin- Juniata-Somerset-Bedford-Fulton-Franklin-Tioga-Northern Lycoming- Sullivan-Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming-Union-Snyder-Montour- Northumberland-Columbia-Perry-Dauphin-Schuylkill-Lebanon-Cumberland- Adams-York-Lancaster- 421 AM EDT Sat Sep 25 2021 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for central Pennsylvania. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Widespread and locally dense valley fog is likely early today. The fog will dissipate in most places between 9 and 10 am. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Sunday through Friday. The probability for widespread hazardous weather is low. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation is not expected at this time.

Special Weather Statement

Special Weather Statement National Weather Service State College PA 531 AM EDT Sat Sep 25 2021 Potter-Elk-Cameron-Northern Clinton-Clearfield-Northern Centre- Southern Centre-Cambria-Blair-Huntingdon-Mifflin-Juniata-Somerset- Bedford-Fulton-Franklin-Tioga-Northern Lycoming-Sullivan- Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming-Union-Snyder-Montour- Northumberland-Columbia-Perry-Dauphin-Schuylkill-Lebanon- Cumberland-Adams-York-Lancaster- 531 AM EDT Sat Sep 25 2021 ...Locally Dense Valley Fog will Slow Travel this Morning... Mainly clear skies for much of the night, combined with light wind, and moist ground from the recent widespread rain is leading to locally dense fog in the valleys, especially those containing larger streams and rivers. Visibility will be reduced to just several hundred feet in some locations. To ensure safe braking distance, slow down and allow plenty of room between you and the vehicle ahead. Use the low beams of your headlights to ensure the best visibility possible. The fog will dissipate between 9 and 10 AM.