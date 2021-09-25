Hazardous Weather Outlook
National Weather Service State College PA
421 AM EDT Sat Sep 25 2021
Warren-McKean-Potter-Elk-Cameron-Northern Clinton-Clearfield-
Northern Centre-Southern Centre-Cambria-Blair-Huntingdon-Mifflin-
Juniata-Somerset-Bedford-Fulton-Franklin-Tioga-Northern Lycoming-
Sullivan-Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming-Union-Snyder-Montour-
Northumberland-Columbia-Perry-Dauphin-Schuylkill-Lebanon-Cumberland-
Adams-York-Lancaster-
This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for central Pennsylvania.
.DAY ONE...Today and tonight.
Widespread and locally dense valley fog is likely early today. The
fog will dissipate in most places between 9 and 10 am.
.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Sunday through Friday.
The probability for widespread hazardous weather is low.
.SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT...
Spotter activation is not expected at this time.
Special Weather Statement
National Weather Service State College PA
531 AM EDT Sat Sep 25 2021
...Locally Dense Valley Fog will Slow Travel this Morning...
Mainly clear skies for much of the night, combined with light
wind, and moist ground from the recent widespread rain is leading
to locally dense fog in the valleys, especially those containing
larger streams and rivers.
Visibility will be reduced to just several hundred feet in some
locations. To ensure safe braking distance, slow down and allow
plenty of room between you and the vehicle ahead. Use the low
beams of your headlights to ensure the best visibility possible.
The fog will dissipate between 9 and 10 AM.
