Special Weather Statement National Weather Service State College PA 846 AM EDT Sun Apr 17 2022 Southern Lycoming PA-Sullivan PA-Northern Centre PA-Union PA- Northern Clinton PA-Cameron PA-Northern Lycoming PA-Tioga PA-Elk PA- Southern Centre PA-Columbia PA-Potter PA-Southern Clinton PA- Northumberland PA-Clearfield PA-Montour PA- 846 AM EDT Sun Apr 17 2022 ...HEAVY SNOW BAND... HAZARDS...A band of heavy snow accompanied by winds of 20 MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. Temperatures early this morning were still around freezing, which could result in icy spots for a brief time. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 840 AM EDT, a band of heavy snow was along a line extending from just south of Mansfield, southwest to near DuBois and moving southeast at 30 MPH. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... Williamsport, Lock Haven, Clearfield, Bellefonte, Montoursville, Jersey Shore, Mansfield, Wellsboro, Carroll, Keating, Morris, Philipsburg, Woodland, Curwensville, Lamar, Muncy, Watsontown, Hughesville, Zion and Mill Hall. * For those driving on Interstate 80, this includes areas between the Dubois Route 255 and Limestoneville exits, specifically from mile markers 103 to 212. This includes the following Interstates... Interstate 99 from mile markers 82 to 85. Interstate 180 from mile markers 1 to 29. SAFETY INFO... Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

