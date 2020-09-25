Special Weather Statement
National Weather Service State College PA
547 AM EDT Fri Sep 25 2020
Warren-McKean-Potter-Elk-Cameron-Northern Clinton-Clearfield-
Northern Centre-Southern Centre-Cambria-Blair-Huntingdon-Mifflin-
Juniata-Somerset-Bedford-Fulton-Franklin-Tioga-Northern Lycoming-
Sullivan-Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming-Union-Snyder-Montour-
Northumberland-Columbia-Perry-Dauphin-Schuylkill-Lebanon-
Cumberland-Adams-York-Lancaster-
...Locally Dense Valley Fog Through 10 AM...
Clear skies, light wind and cool temperatures have led to locally
dense fog throughout the valleys early today.
The fog will reduce the visibility to under one-quarter of a mile
in some locations.
As you commute to work and school early today, allow extra time
to reach your destination, keep plenty of distance for braking
between you and the vehicle ahead, and use the low beam of you
headlights.
The fog will gradually dissipate between 830 and 10 AM today.