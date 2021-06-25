AccuWeather Global Weather Center – June 25, 2021 – Fans and air conditioners that may have been idle over the past few days across the northeastern United States will get another workout as temperatures will be on the rise into the weekend. AccuWeather forecasters say the mercury will climb even higher by early next week, and many areas along the Interstate 95 corridor will experience the second official heat wave of the season.

On Monday and Tuesday, hot and humid air will expand and intensify across the Northeast with Accuweather RealFeel Temperatures ranging from 95-100 from Maine to Virginia, while cities such as Boston, New York City, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., may see RealFeel Temperatures peaking between 100-105 during the late-afternoon hours.

Even though temperatures will pale in comparison to the unprecedented heat in the Northwest, and many in the region may feel that this is a typical time of the year for hot and humid conditions, temperatures will swing to 5-10 degrees Fahrenheit above average for late June in the Northeast.

"After a comfortable stretch of weather with lower temperatures and lower humidity, it will be a return to reality for the Northeast and mid-Atlantic as we head into the final days of June," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski said.

Temperatures during the middle days of this week dipped to 5-15 degrees below average for late June. Typically, highs range from the middle 70s in northern Maine to the upper 80s in southeastern Virginia this time of the year.



