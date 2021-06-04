Consider it a makeup call from Mother Nature.

The weather this weekend in the northeastern United States will be like night and day when compared to Memorial Day weekend's rainy, dreary and record-cold weather. AccuWeather meteorologists are forecasting plenty of sunshine, warmth and great outdoor conditions for this weekend.

After many had to turn their heat back on, as well as get jackets and sweatshirts back out of their closets last week, the humming of air conditioners and buzzing of fans will return in many communities as the first full-fledged heat wave of the year for the region evolves. In the Northeast, a heat wave is three days or more in a row with high temperatures of 90 degrees or greater, according to the National Weather Service.

An unusually potent and slow-moving storm for late May brought 1-3 inches of rain, raw winds and unseasonably low temperatures to the Northeast last weekend. High temperatures in the 40s and 50s F set record low maximums in dozens of locations.

People camping in Pennsylvania's Pocono Mountains had to deal with episodes of rain, actual temperatures no higher than 43 and AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures no higher than the 30s last Saturday. Conditions were not much better at the beaches, ballparks and backyards over much of the central Appalachians, the mid-Atlantic and southern New England.

While millions still kept up with their weekend plans, the weather made that a difficult task, to say the least. In contrast, this weekend will be a breeze for outdoor plans as drenching showers and gusty thunderstorms from Thursday to Friday are expected to retreat out to sea.

"This weekend will be entirely different when compared to last weekend," AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said.

"We expect temperatures to climb 30, 35 and even 40 degrees higher this Saturday and Sunday versus last Saturday and Sunday," Rayno stated.

High temperatures both days last weekend in New York City's Central Park were a mere 51 degrees, but this weekend temperatures are forecast to peak at 88 on Saturday and close to 90 on Sunday. An average high is around 77 for June 6 in the city.

Boston's high from last Sunday of 51 is projected to be swapped by a high of 93 this Sunday. The average high for June 6 in Boston is around 73.