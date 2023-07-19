Bellefonte, Pa. — Centre County's first Wawa location is one step closer to being a reality.

The convenience store chain recently submitted a formal land development plan for a site along Benner Pike, in close proximity to Bellefonte, according to StateCollege.com.

In June of last year, the company made an announcement regarding their intention to establish 40 new locations in central Pennsylvania.

A spokeswoman from the company verified to NorthcentralPa.com that they are actively scouting potential sites in the local area. This includes State College, as well as Lycoming, Union, and Snyder counties.

The store's location will be near the intersection of Benner Pike and Eagle Point in Benner Township, positioned directly across from Sheetz, a convenience store rival based in Pennsylvania, reported StateCollege.com.

Wawa has ambitious plans to double the current number of stores in central Pennsylvania within the next three to five years.

