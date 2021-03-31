Around 1:35 a.m. on March 26, Watsontown Police were dispatched to the 600 block of Ash Street for the report of an intruder inside a residence.
"A subsequent investigation found Jill E. Derr, 63 of Watsontown, entered and was located inside a residence without permission or knowledge of the owner," the department said on its Facebook page.
Derr was charged with one felony count of criminal trespass and arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Michael Toomey of Sunbury.
Derr had her preliminary hearing Tuesday, March 30 at the office of Judge Toomey, Sunbury.