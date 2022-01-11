WatsontownWanted_2022.jpg

Bautista Beers, aka, Bautista Bonett is wanted for failure to register.

 Watsontown Police

Watsontown, Pa. -- A felony warrant has been issued for 57 year old Bautista Beers aka Bautista Bonett with a last known address of 27 ½ Main St. in the Borough of Watsontown, according to police.

Beers is a lifetime registrant through the Pennsylvania State Police Megan’s Law Division. Police said he relocated to another residence and failed to update his information as required by Megan’s Law.

Anyone with information about Beers’ whereabouts are requested to contact the Watsontown Police at (570) 538-2773.


